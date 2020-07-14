SI All-American Candidate Kolbe Fields Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Kolbe Fields

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel

Committed to: Oklahoma State

Frame: Sturdy, compact frame with room to add bulk and definition.

Athleticism: Moves wells from sideline to sideline but pops the most in downhill pursuit. He is consistent in his assignment and displays solid closing speed to finish plays. He drops well into coverage and can disrupt underneath passing lanes. He recorded 105 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions in 2019.

Instincts: He is patient and displays consistent pace when attacking on a blitz or dropping into coverage, likely the best aspect of his game at this point.

Polish: His ability to run sideline to sideline while being most effective in downhill pursuit is desirable for his more compact frame. He manages to hold his own in coverage, and can only improve there. He displays patience and a high football IQ to be disruptive at times. He needs to improve his tackling form to increase production at the college level.

Bottom Line: Kolbe Fields is a compact, sturdily built linebacker with room to add mass and definition to his frame, which should only improve his ability as a tackler. His ability to pursue from sideline to sideline and get downhill quickly is encouraging. He drops well into coverage and is athletic enough to hold his own. He does tend to take negative steps at a time, but he shows the ability to recover. He projects as a Power 5 starter over the course of his career.