SI All-American Candidate Krew Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Krew Jackson
Projected Position: Safety
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds
School: Queen Creek (Ariz.) 
Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona State, Wisconsin, Virginia, among others.

Frame: Long frame with lean mass. Ability to add healthy muscle weight at the next level. 

Athleticism: Long-athletic safety who can cover well and make up big chunks of ground when needed. Displays nice speed, quickness, and agility with the ability to make quick changes in direction when play is diagnosed. Capable of providing solid run support. 

Instincts: Just has a nose for the football. The instincts being strong is what leads to the ability to diagnose plays early on and react. Instinctually comes up quick on the ball carrier providing another solid tackler to help out in run support. 

Polish: Pretty solid at playing the center-field type role so to speak. Very good at just sitting back and reading the play. Upon reaction, displays the ability to break nicely on the ball or make a for sure solid tackle on the ball carrier. 

Bottom Line: Jackson is a long and lean safety with the abilities to do multiple things from his position. Solid upside for Jackson once he arrives in college. Adding some healthy muscle mass to go with the 6-foot-5 frame, can only help further develop him into a collegiate safety.

