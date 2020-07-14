SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kyndrich Breedlove Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kyndrich Breedlove
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10.5, 165 pounds 
Position: Cornerback/Running Back
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn
Committed to: Ole Miss 
Projected Position: Cornerback/Nickel Cornerback

Frame: Wingspan is excellent. Very long legs relative to height. Thin; could weigh 190-pounds in a year or two. 

Athleticism: Ability to backpedal, stop, and head opposite direction with efficiency. Bends very well. Great first-step speed. Breedlove provides solid power. Quick hands. Open-field speed is very good, short and long. 

Instincts: Breedlove is adept at knocking away a pass at the last possible moment with timing and physicality. Comes out of his backpedal and charges the wide receiver as soon as he recognizes the pass will be thrown. Calculated risk-taker. 

Polish: Quick hands allow Breedlove to reach in front of the wide receiver and deflect passes. Takes good angles to the football. Really good at reading the holes when playing running back, emphasizing overall football IQ and vision. 

Bottom Line: Breedlove will likely play cornerback and/or nickel cornerback in college. He’s fast with very quick hands, makes excellent cuts, and drives on the football when it is in the air. His overall athleticism may allow him to play multiple positions in the secondary with success.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American