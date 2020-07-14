SI All-American Candidate Kyndrich Breedlove Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kyndrich Breedlove

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10.5, 165 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Running Back

School: Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn

Committed to: Ole Miss

Projected Position: Cornerback/Nickel Cornerback

Frame: Wingspan is excellent. Very long legs relative to height. Thin; could weigh 190-pounds in a year or two.

Athleticism: Ability to backpedal, stop, and head opposite direction with efficiency. Bends very well. Great first-step speed. Breedlove provides solid power. Quick hands. Open-field speed is very good, short and long.

Instincts: Breedlove is adept at knocking away a pass at the last possible moment with timing and physicality. Comes out of his backpedal and charges the wide receiver as soon as he recognizes the pass will be thrown. Calculated risk-taker.

Polish: Quick hands allow Breedlove to reach in front of the wide receiver and deflect passes. Takes good angles to the football. Really good at reading the holes when playing running back, emphasizing overall football IQ and vision.

Bottom Line: Breedlove will likely play cornerback and/or nickel cornerback in college. He’s fast with very quick hands, makes excellent cuts, and drives on the football when it is in the air. His overall athleticism may allow him to play multiple positions in the secondary with success.