SI All-American Candidate Kyran Montgomery Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kyran Montgomery 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
Position: Defensive End 
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Pike
Schools of Interest: Considering Missouri, Minnesota, Boston College, Florida State, Arizona State and others. 
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Adequate height with broad chest. Great length with considerable room to add mass to trunk and lower half. 

Athleticism: Easy movement skills relative to size with impressive ability to come off the line of scrimmage. Some bend with the ability to play down the line with wide base and above-average lateral strength. Closes on the football well. 

Instincts: Anticipates well of the snap with great pad level and initial burst. Good motor and an edge combines for an always-near-the-ball style most defensive line coaches covet. Attacks well outside in versus read-option looks with adequate patience. 

Polish: Executes on the edge with great technique, particularly versus the run. Extends well and can disengage during play diagnosis and attack with wide base and tackle radius. Flashes upper-body strength with plus hands to keep clean against blockers. Comfortable playing over guard, tackle or wide-9 with success. 

Bottom Line: Montgomery is a productive edge presence with great technique and ability to set an edge. His motor, length and upper-body strength could lead to an inside role provided he adds much-needed weight to his lower half. The floor here is a strong run defender with inside pass rushing value on third down, things most Power Five programs can’t have enough of.

