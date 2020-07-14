SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kyree Young Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Kyree Young
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
School: Akron (Ohio) Buchtel
Schools of Interest: Considering Kentucky, Iowa State, Tennessee and others. 

Frame: Tall relative to position with broad shoulders and developed upper body, shoulders. Room to add mass to lower half. 

Athleticism: Quicker than fast, runs well and with great lean. Deceleration ability pairs with strong lateral movement with a signature jump cut in traffic or in space. Gets to top speed relatively quickly and presses the hole close to top gear. 

Instincts: Elusive runner in the open field with natural bounce and quick cuts. Can plant and go in space for chunk plays and use off-hand on occasion. Runs with high knees to minimize arm tackles. Plus vision. 

Polish: Takes strong angles at the second and third levels with decisive style in space. Patient enough to allow zone blocks to develop but can press as needed. Has some experience in the passing game with solid hands and route construction relative to position. 

Bottom Line: Young is a balanced running back prospect with a good physical foundation and mature running style. He is at his best combatting a front seven with a combination of patience, lateral power and getting to top speed quickly. There are some workhorse qualities in play along with third-down samples and tools to elevate that element of his game. Multi-year college contributor talent.

