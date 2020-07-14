SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kyron Drones Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kyron Drones                                
Status: SI All-American candidate                  
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds                              
School: Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek          
Position: Quarterback                                    
Committed to: Baylor                              
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Adequate height and overall size. Slightly above-average width across upper body. A bit high waisted. Relatively thick thighs and calves, with developing trunk. Ample room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Average arm strength at best. Lacks high velocity even when feet set, shoulders square. Imminent scramble and running threat; more dynamic than 4.89 40-yard dash and 4.45 shuttle suggest. Good balance as ball-carrier. 

Instincts: At his best off-script. Innate ability to feel pressure, keep eyes downfield while avoiding rush. Comfortable throwing off platform and across body while on move. Not a burner, but long-strider with natural wiggle in open field. 

Polish: Sloppy footwork while dropping. Long, three-quarter delivery that begins below waist. Adequate accuracy, but prone to missing easy throws. Velocity, accuracy should improve by refining feet, release. 

Bottom Line: Drones lacks elite arm talent and overall athleticism, but has enough of both to be an extremely intriguing quarterback prospect. Likely sits on bench at Baylor while refining throwing skills, but has starter ceiling as a dynamic, playmaking dual-threat signal-caller.

