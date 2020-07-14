SI All-American Candidate Lamarcus Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Lamarcus Brown

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

School: Eight Mile (Ala.) Blount

Schools of Interest: Florida Atlantic, UAB, Grambling State

Frame: Compact, well-defined frame with room to add quality mass to the upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Versatile with close-quarter explosiveness. Is a natural strider with escapability. Is a two-sport athlete with a basketball background.

Instincts: He relies on his natural athleticism, especially outside the pocket. Moves well, manipulates defenders with his legs and can deliver efficiently on the run. Flashes big arm strength.

Polish: Not a natural thrower, but dynamic as a quarterback at the high school level with his speed and quickness. Innovative outside the pocket and knows when to use his legs

Bottom Line: Brown is a well-defined prospect who is a natural athlete, but requires polishing as a passer. Delivers with a short, compact throwing motion, which limits his downfield ability, and creates issues with inconsistency. He has group of 5 potential.