SI All-American Candidate Lamarcus Brown Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Lamarcus Brown
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
School: Eight Mile (Ala.) Blount
Schools of Interest: Florida Atlantic, UAB, Grambling State 

Frame: Compact, well-defined frame with room to add quality mass to the upper and lower body. 

Athleticism: Versatile with close-quarter explosiveness. Is a natural strider with escapability. Is a two-sport athlete with a basketball background. 

Instincts: He relies on his natural athleticism, especially outside the pocket. Moves well, manipulates defenders with his legs and can deliver efficiently on the run. Flashes big arm strength. 

Polish: Not a natural thrower, but dynamic as a quarterback at the high school level with his speed and quickness. Innovative outside the pocket and knows when to use his legs 

Bottom Line: Brown is a well-defined prospect who is a natural athlete, but requires polishing as a passer. Delivers with a short, compact throwing motion, which limits his downfield ability, and creates issues with inconsistency. He has group of 5 potential.

