SI All-American Candidate Landen King Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Landen King
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds
School: Humble (Texas) Atascocita
Committed to: Auburn

Frame: Tall with lean muscle and great length. Narrow shoulders with room to add mass throughout. 

Athleticism: Extremely productive pass-catcher who runs well and displays great quickness relative to size. Long strider who can pick ‘em up and put ‘em down at a great rate for a tight end. 

Instincts: Surprisingly agile and elusive after the catch beyond speed. Tracks the ball very well and plucks away from the body. Not afraid to leave his feet or contort body to make a play on the ball, with finishing consistency. Athletic enough to reach or attack blocking assignments in space. 

Polish: Makes plays split out or attached and even moonlights in the backfield with H-back hybrid capability. Fairly quick off the line with polish in release diversity as well as basic route construction. Willing blocker who can convert speed to power for some pop, especially in space. 

Bottom Line: King is a do-it-all H-back style pass-catcher who can make plays from the backfield or all the way split out on a bigger defensive back or linebacker. Once he hits the weight room and plays with more strength, he will be a threat to all three levels as a pass catcher and prove more impactful in the box regardless of the play call.

