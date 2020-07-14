SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Landon Rogers Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Landon Rogers 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview Magnet
Committed to: Arkansas 
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Adequate build for the position. Tall and muscular, ideal weight and size at this stage. 

Athleticism: Has the ability to extend the play and buy time in and out of the pocket. Shows ability in the read-option game. A tough runner that has the ability to go the distance any given play, challenging second and third level defenders with his speed. 

Instincts: A good feel for pressure, this combined with his ability to elude the rush makes him very dangerous for defenses. Fast through his progressions and reads, including in the read-option game. 

Polish: Throwing mechanics are fluid and smooth, a very natural thrower. This is shown with his effortless deep ball and great touch on passes. Athletic when throwing on the run giving his passes power. Has developed drops both under center and in the shotgun. 

Bottom Line: Rogers is a dual-threat quarterback with great size. This combined with his running ability make him among the elite for the 2021 class. With further development of his passing skill, in particular, he will be able to come into a Power 5 program and compete for the job fairly early on.

