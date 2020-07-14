SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Larry Smith Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Larry Smith                                                  
Status: SI All-American candidate                              
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds                                  
Position: Cornerback                                                
School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Oakleaf                          
Committed to: Indiana                                            
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Somewhat undersized. Average width in the upper half. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly-wound thighs and calves, with developing trunk. Tons of space for much-needed additional weight. 

Athleticism: Good feet. Makes light, fast cuts. Changes direction quickly. Has above-average speed at best. Good hand-eye coordination. Lacks strength, but packs punch as a tackler. 

Instincts: Playmaker in the defensive backfield. Good anticipation breaking toward the ball. Turns head and tracks the ball well while running with receivers. Offers willing, aggressive help in run support. 

Polish: Plays safety for Oakleaf, but Indiana recruited him as a cornerback. Has a clear understanding of zone-coverage concepts. Has little experience matched up one-on-one. Must develop, hone backpedal and jam. 

Bottom Line: Smith is an instinctive, aggressive presence in the defensive backfield. Lacks the size and tools needed to star, but assuming his transition to corner goes smoothly, projects as an eventual starter for Hoosiers.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American