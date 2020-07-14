SI All-American Candidate Larry Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Larry Smith

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Oakleaf

Committed to: Indiana

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Somewhat undersized. Average width in the upper half. Long, sinewy arms. Tightly-wound thighs and calves, with developing trunk. Tons of space for much-needed additional weight.

Athleticism: Good feet. Makes light, fast cuts. Changes direction quickly. Has above-average speed at best. Good hand-eye coordination. Lacks strength, but packs punch as a tackler.

Instincts: Playmaker in the defensive backfield. Good anticipation breaking toward the ball. Turns head and tracks the ball well while running with receivers. Offers willing, aggressive help in run support.

Polish: Plays safety for Oakleaf, but Indiana recruited him as a cornerback. Has a clear understanding of zone-coverage concepts. Has little experience matched up one-on-one. Must develop, hone backpedal and jam.

Bottom Line: Smith is an instinctive, aggressive presence in the defensive backfield. Lacks the size and tools needed to star, but assuming his transition to corner goes smoothly, projects as an eventual starter for Hoosiers.