SI All-American Candidate Latrell Neville Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Latrell Neville

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Missouri City (Texas) Hightower

Schools of Interest: Nebraska, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State

Projected Position: Wide Receiver/Tight End

Frame: He’s got a massive frame with long arms and even longer legs. He’s going to bulk up to around 220 most likely.

Athleticism: For 6’3, he shows some burst and ability to bend and there’s reason to believe he can be a yards after the catch type of threat based on his physicality. There’s limited top-end speed, but there's enough quickness to create space.

Instincts: He knows how to make sure the first defender doesn’t tackle him and he understands how to keep his body between the defender and the ball. He’s got a really good chance to be a high point specialist on the next level because he attacks the ball.

Polish: Already a red zone threat as is, and he’s going to continue as such on the college level. There are even signs of the ability to sink his hips in his breaks, which is tough for a player this large.

Bottom Line: The ceiling for this prospect is in the slot as a hybrid tight end type of player. Neville is not going to excel against press man outside, but he will overwhelm slot corners, linebackers, and safeties on the inside, and it’s where he’s most comfortable.