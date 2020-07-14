SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Latrell Neville Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Latrell Neville 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Missouri City (Texas) Hightower 
Schools of Interest: Nebraska, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver/Tight End

Frame: He’s got a massive frame with long arms and even longer legs. He’s going to bulk up to around 220 most likely. 

Athleticism: For 6’3, he shows some burst and ability to bend and there’s reason to believe he can be a yards after the catch type of threat based on his physicality. There’s limited top-end speed, but there's enough quickness to create space. 

Instincts: He knows how to make sure the first defender doesn’t tackle him and he understands how to keep his body between the defender and the ball. He’s got a really good chance to be a high point specialist on the next level because he attacks the ball. 

Polish: Already a red zone threat as is, and he’s going to continue as such on the college level. There are even signs of the ability to sink his hips in his breaks, which is tough for a player this large. 

Bottom Line: The ceiling for this prospect is in the slot as a hybrid tight end type of player. Neville is not going to excel against press man outside, but he will overwhelm slot corners, linebackers, and safeties on the inside, and it’s where he’s most comfortable.

