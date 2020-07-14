SI All-American Candidate Lavell Wright Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Lavell Wright

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin

Committed to: Kentucky

Frame: Well put together. Short neck. Above-average width across upper body. A bit long-waisted. Developing, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for more weight; likely settles in around 215 pounds.

Athleticism: Exceptional balance. Maintains base and forward momentum through contact. Very good quickness and overall flexibility. Average acceleration, but enough long speed to hit home runs. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Relentless. Refuses to go down on first contact. Equally comfortable lowering shoulder, bowling over defender as embarrassing defenders in open field. Slippery runner. Nasty jump cut, dead leg; skinnies shoulders, hips through creases. Good vision.

Polish: Clean footwork, technique at exchange. Accomplished pass-catcher out of backfield, but needs route-running refinement. Blocking ability largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Wright’s quickness, power and creativity scream feature back at the next level. Must prove speed translates to SEC competition, especially with additional weight to come. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter for Kentucky.