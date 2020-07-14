SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Leron Husbands Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Leron Husbands
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 207 pounds
School: Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll
Committed to: Maryland

Frame: Lean, with good natural size and budding muscle. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Long arms. Relatively thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional weight at next level. 

Athleticism: Good speed for position; set school record for 300 meters in track and field as a junior. Exceptional short-area quickness, with loose hips and ankles. Easy hand-eye coordination. Adequate play strength. 

Instincts: Threatens entire field with route tree. Dangerous ball-carrier after the catch; runs through arm tackles, can make defenders miss and has enough speed to go distance with seam. Tracks ball well downfield. Hands catcher. Willing, effective blocker outside and lined up tight. 

Polish: Flashes natural route-running ability, but needs to continue refining. Rare ability to release off LOS for tight end; wastes little motion, can juke defenders who jam. Substandard technique as run blocker. Must gain weight, add strength before seeing field consistently. 

Bottom Line: Husbands is an intriguing developmental tight end prospect due to his combination of quickness, speed and size potential. Will function best as move tight end/H-back even after adding significant weight. Projects as potential starter down the line, with ceiling dependent on size, athletic development in weight room.

