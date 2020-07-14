SI All-American Candidate Liam Clifford Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Liam Clifford

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier

Committed to: Penn State

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Lean and muscular. Average upper-body width. Relatively thick, rock-solid thighs and calves. Developed trunk. Room for more mass, but already chiseled.

Athleticism: Impressive overall athlete. Doesn’t quite live up to self-reported 4.4 40-time, but very fast. Extremely fluid; wastes little motion on move. Exceptional balance through contract. Great hands.

Instincts: Playmaker. Natural vision in open field; home-run threat with a seam. Not especially shifty side to side, but glides through cuts. Tough to bring down. Routinely fools defensive backs with route-running nuance. Effortlessly tracks ball downfield.

Polish: High-level route-runner. Runs full route tree, stacking and stemming like college veteran. Varies release off LOS. Willing, effective blocker in run game.

Bottom Line: New to wide receiver in 2018, Clifford’s long history playing quarterback serves him extremely well at his new position. An advanced route-runner with exceptional hands, he’ll see the field early for Penn State if prep athleticism translates to Big 10. Potential multi-year starter. Younger brother of Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford.