SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Liam Clifford Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Liam Clifford
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier
Committed to: Penn State 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Lean and muscular. Average upper-body width. Relatively thick, rock-solid thighs and calves. Developed trunk. Room for more mass, but already chiseled. 

Athleticism: Impressive overall athlete. Doesn’t quite live up to self-reported 4.4 40-time, but very fast. Extremely fluid; wastes little motion on move. Exceptional balance through contract. Great hands. 

Instincts: Playmaker. Natural vision in open field; home-run threat with a seam. Not especially shifty side to side, but glides through cuts. Tough to bring down. Routinely fools defensive backs with route-running nuance. Effortlessly tracks ball downfield. 

Polish: High-level route-runner. Runs full route tree, stacking and stemming like college veteran. Varies release off LOS. Willing, effective blocker in run game. 

Bottom Line: New to wide receiver in 2018, Clifford’s long history playing quarterback serves him extremely well at his new position. An advanced route-runner with exceptional hands, he’ll see the field early for Penn State if prep athleticism translates to Big 10. Potential multi-year starter. Younger brother of Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American