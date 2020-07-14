SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Louis Hansen Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Louis Hansen
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-feet 5-inches, 225 pounds
School: Needham (Mass.) Saint Sebastian’s
Committed to: Michigan 

Frame: Hansen has great size for a tight end, a big target, lean enough to move well, and room to add muscle to his body. 

Athleticism: A good athlete, Hansen moves well for his size, has the speed to hurt defenses deep and over the middle, is an outstanding leaper, and shows strength to be a quality blocker. 

Instincts: Good not great instincts. Hansen sometimes knows exactly where the sticks, sideline, or defenders are, and other times he loses them. High motor and plays through the whistle though. 

Polish: Room to grow as a receiver, which is exciting given how good Hansen already is. He has room to improve his routes and to learn to feel coverages, especially how to settle in the soft spot of zones. Still, routes are solid, hands are great, and is a threat after the catch as well. 

Bottom Line: Hansen is an elite tight end prospect because he is already very good with room to grow and develop with good coaching. Hansen is a complete tight end, able to play any role asked of the modern position well. As he adds more mass and precision to his routes, he has the ability to develop into a player that finds himself on pre and post season award lists.

