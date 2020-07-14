SI All-American Candidate Lucas Coley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Lucas Coley

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds

School: San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Committed to: Arkansas Razorbacks

Frame: Lean, athletic build. Room to add good mass in the upper body and get a little thicker in the legs.

Athleticism: Moves around in the pocket well while eluding pursuit from defenders, and able to set feet for an accurate throw. Not looking to run immediately but will stretch the pocket, giving his guys time to get open.

Instincts: Shows that he understands the playbook and concepts of design. When avoiding pressure his eyes stay downfield and he shows trust in his guys to be where they are supposed to be.

Polish: Could refine and get more consistent with ball placement but overall pretty accurate. Once Coley gets to college, solid muscle mass and further detailed development will really help to get prepared.

Bottom Line: Lucas Coley is listed as a dual-threat quarterback but he surely doesn’t look to run first. Coley has a good live arm and is able to put some nice velocity on his passes. With a bit more consistency on ball placement, Coley could be a very solid and productive QB for the Razorbacks.