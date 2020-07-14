SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Luke Collinsworth Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Luke Collinsworth
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 300 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: St. Leon (Ind.) East Central
Committed to: Cincinnati 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle or Offensive Guard 

Frame: Very strong, developed upper body. Solid build below the waste, yet room to tone up throughout. 

Athleticism: Solid lateral quickness. Shoots his hands into defenders well. Upper body strength is functional and displayed on consistent basis. Can navigate to second level and show short-area explosion on contact. Uses wide stance in pass protection but can get on his horse to combat smaller, speed rushers seeking the edge. 

Instincts: Times his steps to get a good base when attacking a defender, particularly as a run blocker. Can overwhelm defensive linemen with sheer size. Fights to take defender to the ground with mass and subtle push-pull tactic. Plays with an edge. 

Polish: Sets up open-field blocks well by breaking down and getting low. Good power step when run blocking; finishes blocks with authority. Continues to churn his feet through the outset of the block. Very little film of him in pass protection but wide base and above-average wingspan should accelerate development. 

Bottom Line: Collinsworth will be a powerful college lineman that could play along the interior or at offensive tackle. He’s really strong at the point of attack and understands how to set up and make blocks in space. As his pass protection game expands, he’ll have a chance to see the field relatively early at the FBS level.

