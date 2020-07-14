SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Lyrik Rawls Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Lyrik Rawls                                                                                                 Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds                                                                                     School: Marshall (Texas) Marshall                                                                             Schools of Interest: SMU, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Indiana, Ole Miss, TCU, Southern Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State, among others. Projected Position: Free Safety 

Frame: Tall and long. Adequate width across upper body. High, narrow waist. Slender, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for additional mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Sudden. Pops in and out of breaks. Impressive burst, though long speed merely above-average. Impressive ability to sustain speed through cuts. Plays with more power than frame suggests. Arrives with power as tackler. Good hands. 

Instincts: Fires out of backpedal with haste. Reads quarterback’s eyes and guard keys from defensive backfield before committing. Willing and aggressive run defender. Lowers shoulder for big, well-timed hits in secondary. 

Polish: Instinctive when manning deep center field. Clear understanding of responsibilities. Fluid backpedaler, but could increase hip and ankle flexibility. One-on-one coverage ability largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Rawls has the length, sudden speed and awareness that defenses covet in free safety prospects. Could potentially play offense, where he shows promise as route runner. Ceiling is highest at free safety, where he has potential as multi-year starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American