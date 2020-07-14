SI All-American Candidate Makylan Pounders Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Makylan Pounders

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

School: Byhalia (Miss.)

Committed to: Mississippi State

Frame: Long, massive, well-distributed frame with room to add definition to upper and lower body.

Athleticism: He is a surprisingly athletic tackle with quick feet and a powerful first punch. Despite his large frame, he plays well in space, and gets to the second level effectively. He bends naturally but will need to improve his ability to leverage defenders at the college level.

Instincts: He is effective getting to the second level, and he plays in space frequently at the high school level. He tends to take consistent steps and does not get out of position often.

Polish: Pounders is raw as a tackle prospect, but he is versatile for his size and displays a natural ability to get the second level to go along with quick feet and a powerful initial punch.

Bottom Line: Pounders is long, physically developed prospect who displays raw traits as an offensive lineman, but he has the natural tools to succeed at a major Power 5 level. He displays quick feet, agility, lateral quickness, and a powerful punch. He projects as a Power 5 starter over the course of his career.