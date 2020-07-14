SI All-American Candidate Malachi Bennett Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Malachi Bennett

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Fairfield (Ala.) Prep

Schools of Interest: Considering Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and UAB, among others.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall with length and lean muscle throughout his build. Room to add considerable mass, particularly in trunk/lower half.

Athleticism: Smooth athlete with easy burst off the line and adequate top-end speed without much build-up. Evident leaping ability and body control with the ball in the air and natural hands to play away from his frame.

Instincts: Long strider without wasted movement in transitions. Good speed with spatial awareness and ball skills in the vertical game. Some physicality present, evident more during defensive back duties on varsity level but occasionally reveals itself during blocking assignments.

Polish: Effective route runner based on speed threat and efficiency off the line. Wide catch radius with plus hands and ability to high point. Could challenge leverage more on in-breaking routes and play with more physicality in the early stages of route construction.

Bottom Line: Bennett, the nephew of former Vanderbilt and NFL standout Earl Bennett, has similar qualities in that he can rack up the volume in a hurry with his combination of great feel and hands in difficult situations. But the length, smooth running ability and extension is more akin to a player like Alabama star wideout Devonta Smith. Bennett isn’t near as fast but presses the defensive back similarly from the snap-on. Route-running polish and lower body strength could round out his game and enable him to see the field relatively early in college.