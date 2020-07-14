SI All-American Candidate Malachi Fields Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Malachi Fields Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-4, 202 pounds Position: Quarterback/Safety School: Charlottesville (Va.) Monticello Committed to: Virginia Projected Position: Athlete

Frame: Tall, long frame with room to grow and add even more mass and definition.

Athleticism: Dynamic athlete given his size and athleticism. He plays quarterback at the high school level, but he will likely see time as a receiver in college. He is a natural strider and shows nice awareness and lateral quickness is close-quarters. His frame suggests he will be a big target at the college level.

Instincts: Displays solid awareness when carrying the football and comes from a quarterbacking background which should help his transition to the college level.

Polish: As an athlete, Fields frame and athleticism are desirable. Finding a true position for him are going to be key at the college level, speaking to how raw he is across the board at this point.

Bottom Line: Fields is the true definition of an athlete. He possesses a desirable frame and has natural athletic ability, but he has yet to take a snap at his college position. He could easily turn into a big frame wide receiver, but only time will tell. He projects as a Power 5 player.