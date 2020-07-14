SI All-American Candidate Marcus Morgan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Marcus Morgan

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Iowa City (Iowa) West Senior

Schools: Iowa State, Dartmouth, and Northern Iowa.

Projected Position: Dual-Threat Quarterback

Frame: Built like a 2-guard in basketball. Long arms and legs. Lots of room for more weight.

Athleticism: Really good lateral quickness. For his size, Morgan has solid strength. Good straight-ahead speed. Good flexibility and bend. Quick, short steps that allow him to change direction.

Instincts: Feels the rush and adjusts his position within the pocket, and still keeps his eyes down the field. Knows when to take off or keep the play alive and still throw. Rare for a high school signal-caller. Does not overpower short throws, despite a very good arm. Good trajectory and touch for deep passes.

Polish: Natural, over-the-top, throwing motion. Deft touch for fade balls and deep passes. Morgan’s ‘fastball’ is impressive when throwing slants and digs versus tight coverage. His pocket vision, even when under duress, continues as he moves his feet to avoid being sacked.

Bottom Line: Morgan is a talented athlete with a lanky frame that just needs to fill out. He possesses the arm strength to make throws into tight windows and provides a deft touch for the deep ball. Morgan provides the instincts to keep his eyes downfield while being rushed.