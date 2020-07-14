SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Marcus Morgan Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Marcus Morgan 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds 
Position: Quarterback
School: Iowa City (Iowa) West Senior
Schools: Iowa State, Dartmouth, and Northern Iowa. 
Projected Position: Dual-Threat Quarterback

Frame: Built like a 2-guard in basketball. Long arms and legs. Lots of room for more weight. 

Athleticism: Really good lateral quickness. For his size, Morgan has solid strength. Good straight-ahead speed. Good flexibility and bend. Quick, short steps that allow him to change direction. 

Instincts: Feels the rush and adjusts his position within the pocket, and still keeps his eyes down the field. Knows when to take off or keep the play alive and still throw. Rare for a high school signal-caller. Does not overpower short throws, despite a very good arm. Good trajectory and touch for deep passes. 

Polish: Natural, over-the-top, throwing motion. Deft touch for fade balls and deep passes. Morgan’s ‘fastball’ is impressive when throwing slants and digs versus tight coverage. His pocket vision, even when under duress, continues as he moves his feet to avoid being sacked. 

Bottom Line: Morgan is a talented athlete with a lanky frame that just needs to fill out. He possesses the arm strength to make throws into tight windows and provides a deft touch for the deep ball. Morgan provides the instincts to keep his eyes downfield while being rushed.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American