SI All-American Candidate Mark Wilson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Mark Wilson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Houston (Texas) Clear Lake

Committed to: Houston

Projected Position: Free Safety and Cornerback

Frame: Thin lower body with long legs; a solid and lean upper body with ample room to add mass as needed.

Athleticism: Good burst when he hones in on a running back or wide receiver. Power to deliver a blow. Changes direction quite well and flashes some range along the way. Above-average speed relative to position.

Instincts: Catches the football like an offensive player. When Wilson jumps for the football he’s usually the one that’s first to make contact with the ball. Reads and reacts to running plays like veteran with minimal wasted movement.

Polish: Very good lateral ability to return kicks or run down a receiver. Instincts that fit the free safety position with the skills to play cornerback. He is a prime candidate to be a nickel cornerback; plays physical, just like the nickel cornerback position demands in the modern age.

Bottom Line: Wilson blends talent from the free safety position and the cornerback position. He could play either in college and excel. He’s also a capable nickel cornerback because he is tough against the run and physical enough to take on blockers in the screen game.