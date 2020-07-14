SI All-American Candidate Marquis Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Marquis Robinson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 285 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Milton (Fla.)

Schools of Interest: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Louisville and Tennessee, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Stout and round with thick chest and upper body. Wide waist with large thighs, hips and bubble butt.

Athleticism: Plays with solid quickness to reduce ground with blockers and engage in a hurry. Very strong in take-ons at the point of attack. Natural power with quick anchor that is generated through good hip sinkage. Shows fair short-area quickness to reach and wrap ball-carriers in tight space.

Instincts: Quick to recognize double-teams. Plays with leverage versus base blocks and can sit and anchor to make a mess inside versus run. Works to keep one arm free after punch and attempts to get hips clear when attacking single gaps. Reliable to find ball post-snap.

Polish: Plays 0, 1, 2i and some 3-technique. Uses strength to toss and shed. Can use power to bull rush and walk blockers back. Strength and power make up for lack of variation in hand-usage toolbox and pass-rush plan. Will stall during his pass-rush and has limited rush production potential.

Bottom Line: Robinson is a classic space-eater who excels at clogging A-gaps versus the run. He has excellent strength and anchor ability, and can be a bully at the point of attack. Though he probably will not factor much as a pass-rusher or be heavily involved in sub packages, he should develop into a solid contributor to a defense on early downs as a 0 or 1-technique.