SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Marquis Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Marquis Robinson 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 285 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Milton (Fla.) 
Schools of Interest: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Louisville and Tennessee, among others.
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Stout and round with thick chest and upper body. Wide waist with large thighs, hips and bubble butt. 

Athleticism: Plays with solid quickness to reduce ground with blockers and engage in a hurry. Very strong in take-ons at the point of attack. Natural power with quick anchor that is generated through good hip sinkage. Shows fair short-area quickness to reach and wrap ball-carriers in tight space. 

Instincts: Quick to recognize double-teams. Plays with leverage versus base blocks and can sit and anchor to make a mess inside versus run. Works to keep one arm free after punch and attempts to get hips clear when attacking single gaps. Reliable to find ball post-snap. 

Polish: Plays 0, 1, 2i and some 3-technique. Uses strength to toss and shed. Can use power to bull rush and walk blockers back. Strength and power make up for lack of variation in hand-usage toolbox and pass-rush plan. Will stall during his pass-rush and has limited rush production potential. 

Bottom Line: Robinson is a classic space-eater who excels at clogging A-gaps versus the run. He has excellent strength and anchor ability, and can be a bully at the point of attack. Though he probably will not factor much as a pass-rusher or be heavily involved in sub packages, he should develop into a solid contributor to a defense on early downs as a 0 or 1-technique.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American