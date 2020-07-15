SI All-American Candidate Martez Thrower Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OLB/DE Martez Thrower

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

School: Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County

Committed to: Kentucky

Frame: Plenty of room for weight in his section and chest. Upper legs are strong.

Athleticism: Thrower’s ability to quickly sink his hips and explode forward scream the word athlete. For his size, Thrower’s lateral quickness is impressive. His upper leg and hip power is fantastic.

Instincts: Thrower finds a way to beat pulling offensive linemen to the hole the running back is intended to go. Very good at driving towards a ball carrier, getting low, and then finishing with a powerful tackle.

Polish: Thrower understands pursuit angles, and how to position his body in a way to best take on blockers or the ball carrier. Uses his later quickness to defeat offensive linemen in space without even being touched.

Bottom Line: Thrower provides the lateral quickness to play in the box or cover in space. He’s also a good blitzer. Thrower’s athleticism is very good and he will fill out his frame in college. He will be a multi-faceted college linebacker.



