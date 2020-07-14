SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Marvin Martin
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Position: Safety
School: Vicksburg (Miss.)
Schools of Interest: Troy, Murray State, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, and Louisiana-Monroe, among others.
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Long and lean. Average width across upper body. Sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass at next level. 

Athleticism: Good play speed. Reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Quick, light feet in short areas. Sudden. Hips not especially fluid, but wastes little motion while changing direction. Lacks college-ready strength, but shows power as tackler. 

Instincts: Aggressively flows to ball in run game. Gets low, chops feet upon arriving as tackler; packs punch. Comfortably engages blockers and quickly sheds. Tracks ball well in air while sprinting with receivers. Plants foot and jumps routes upon diagnosing. Good ball skills. 

Polish: Lines up as deep safety and wide cornerback. Clean backpedal. Loses half step while turning, flipping hips, though quickly makes up for it. Comfortable in press coverage, but could better use arms, hands while jamming. 

Bottom Line: Don’t be surprised if Martin’s offer list expands significantly before he commits. Possesses solid size and athletic tools for either safety spot, and is versatile enough to help in run game, cover receivers at LOS. Potential Power-5 starter who’s bound for stardom if playing at lower level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American