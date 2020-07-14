SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Marvin Martin

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Vicksburg (Miss.)

Schools of Interest: Troy, Murray State, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, and Louisiana-Monroe, among others.

Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Long and lean. Average width across upper body. Sinewy arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass at next level.

Athleticism: Good play speed. Reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Quick, light feet in short areas. Sudden. Hips not especially fluid, but wastes little motion while changing direction. Lacks college-ready strength, but shows power as tackler.

Instincts: Aggressively flows to ball in run game. Gets low, chops feet upon arriving as tackler; packs punch. Comfortably engages blockers and quickly sheds. Tracks ball well in air while sprinting with receivers. Plants foot and jumps routes upon diagnosing. Good ball skills.

Polish: Lines up as deep safety and wide cornerback. Clean backpedal. Loses half step while turning, flipping hips, though quickly makes up for it. Comfortable in press coverage, but could better use arms, hands while jamming.

Bottom Line: Don’t be surprised if Martin’s offer list expands significantly before he commits. Possesses solid size and athletic tools for either safety spot, and is versatile enough to help in run game, cover receivers at LOS. Potential Power-5 starter who’s bound for stardom if playing at lower level.