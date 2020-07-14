SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Mason Tharp Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Mason Tharp
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 225 pounds
School: Spring (Texas) Klein
Committed to: Texas Tech

Frame: Tall and lean. Average width across shoulders, chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Significant size potential remaining. 

Athleticism: More coordinated than explosive. Adequate short-area quickness. Above-average long speed, but needs time to rev up. Shows some flexibility in hips, ankles. Very good hand-eye coordination. Functional play strength, with signs of budding power. 

Instincts: Imminent jump-ball threat. Not an especially good leaper, but high-points ball with reach, soft hands regardless. Can make catches on the move in traffic, adjusting body to errant throws. Long-strider in open field, but not much of a RAC threat. Willing, effective blocker; physical, with occasionally nasty disposition. 

Polish: Often lines up wide for Klein. Needs more experience as in-line blocker, especially in pass protection. Uses arms well to lock out defenders as blocker, swim over the top to release off LOS as receiver. Must add weight, strength. 

Bottom Line: Tharp is a tall tight end prospect with very good ball skills and promising blocking ability. May serve as more traditional tight end for Texas Tech due to relative athletic limitations. Projects as surefire contributor, with potential to become quality starter after time in weight room.

