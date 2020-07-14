SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Matthew Wykoff Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Matthew Wykoff
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 304 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: Magnolia (Texas) 
Committed to: Texas A&M 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall with broad build and mass in upper and lower half. Defined arms yet loose midsection with room to convert at next level. 

Athleticism: Moves well relative to frame with quick feet given the assignment. Can get to reach blocks and/or second level with ease and offers pop upon contact. Occasional pull ability with efficient movement skill. Finishing power with upper body strength. 

Instincts: Strong run blocker with aggressive zone steps towards assignment. Impactful punch as chip-and-go blocker. Plays with an edge, through the whistle, with a bit of nasty mixed in. 

Polish: Takes great angles and minimizes steps towards assignment though can play high on initial contact. Limited pass pro on tape but short set looks effective with good punch and wide base. Lines up at right tackle but has enough movement skill to be considered guard prospect at the next level if need be. 

Bottom Line: Wykoff is a utility offensive line projection with tools to play right tackle or any of the interior spots based off of quickness and athleticism. Playing with a more consistent pad level will expedite the transition he could make inside while the pop, edge and attitude is already set in place. Pass pro progression would round out game and enable for playing time sooner rather than later at next level.

