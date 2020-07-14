SI All-American Candidate Mekhi Wingo Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DT Mekhi Wingo

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 280 pounds

School: St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit

Committed to: Missouri

Frame: Short and compact. A bit narrow through shoulders, chest. Relatively solid midsection. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more mass, muscle, but likely plays below 300 pounds.

Athleticism: Rare overall coordination. Very quick feet; moves like player 40 pounds smaller in short areas. Sudden. Good long speed, with better burst and acceleration. Strong and powerful; never knocked off balance.

Instincts: High motor. Explodes off the ball. Routinely crosses lineman’s face into backfield at snap. Wins mostly with quickness and finesse, but also drives back blockers when punching at POA. Real threat in pursuit; plenty of speed to chase down ball-carrier from backside.

Polish: High-level arm, hand fighter. Advanced pass-rusher, with inside move, swim, arm-over, bull and more. Holds up against double-teams, but must prove he can anchor consistently in run game.

Bottom Line: Wingo is a rare athlete at defensive tackle, with the natural pad level to get into the chest of offensive linemen. Ceiling is somewhat confined due to size limitations, but should see field early regardless. High-floor prospect at three-technique who projects as a disruptive, multi-year starter for Mizzou.