SI All-American Candidate Micah Crowell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Micah Crowell

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Kenersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

Committed to: NC State

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Fairly-wide shouldered with thick arms and tight torso. Slightly-narrow waist and midsection with straight thighs and calves.

Athleticism: Missed junior season with torn ACL. Faster than a quick athlete who plays with a solid tempo with the ball in his hands. Solid build-up speed to climb on the perimeter. Possesses strong hands to attack balls with his mitts at catch points. Good play strength for the position. Strong runner with good contact balance in RAC-phase.

Instincts: Fair processing and feel for coverage when releasing. Uses a square cut at breakpoints when executing digs. Has a fair bam step when executing posts. Can adjust to balls and flashes ability to pluck above the head. Has good vision as a runner when executing jet sweeps.

Polish: All but exclusively aligns on the left side of all formations as 1. Used heavily in the run game on jet-sweep concepts. His current route tree consists of posts, crossers, overs, comebacks, digs, fades and stops. He also executes various quick-game concepts. Strength compensates for average release plan and quickness, along with limited separation quickness. Must continue to improve his pad-level decreasing and sinkage when motoring down at breakpoints. Nestles unnecessarily at times.

Bottom Line: Crowell has the frame and build of a running back, yet he makes his impact on the perimeter. He possesses strong hands, solid instincts after the catch and fairly deceptive long speed. While he’s coming off an ACL injury and needs to continue improving his separation quickness, Crowell could fit well in a college offense that emphasizes a 3-step and 5-step passing game as a Z or big slot.