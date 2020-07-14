SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Micah Crowell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Micah Crowell
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 205 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Kenersville (N.C.) East Forsyth
Committed to: NC State
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Fairly-wide shouldered with thick arms and tight torso. Slightly-narrow waist and midsection with straight thighs and calves. 

Athleticism: Missed junior season with torn ACL. Faster than a quick athlete who plays with a solid tempo with the ball in his hands. Solid build-up speed to climb on the perimeter. Possesses strong hands to attack balls with his mitts at catch points. Good play strength for the position. Strong runner with good contact balance in RAC-phase. 

Instincts: Fair processing and feel for coverage when releasing. Uses a square cut at breakpoints when executing digs. Has a fair bam step when executing posts. Can adjust to balls and flashes ability to pluck above the head. Has good vision as a runner when executing jet sweeps. 

Polish: All but exclusively aligns on the left side of all formations as 1. Used heavily in the run game on jet-sweep concepts. His current route tree consists of posts, crossers, overs, comebacks, digs, fades and stops. He also executes various quick-game concepts. Strength compensates for average release plan and quickness, along with limited separation quickness. Must continue to improve his pad-level decreasing and sinkage when motoring down at breakpoints. Nestles unnecessarily at times. 

Bottom Line: Crowell has the frame and build of a running back, yet he makes his impact on the perimeter. He possesses strong hands, solid instincts after the catch and fairly deceptive long speed. While he’s coming off an ACL injury and needs to continue improving his separation quickness, Crowell could fit well in a college offense that emphasizes a 3-step and 5-step passing game as a Z or big slot.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American