SI All-American Candidate Micah Gaffney Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Micah Gaffney

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 160 pounds

School: Spanish Fort (Ala.)

Committed to: Virginia

Frame: Lean with good length. Narrow torso and waist. Straight lower base.

Athleticism: Patient in pedal with good foot quickness. Has a fluid transition to bail from pedal and can turn-and-run well. Has speed to carry 1 through 3rd level while maintaining tight-trail position. Good hips in space and drives on underneath routes with solid quickness. Knife tackler who’s willing to squeeze to ball-carriers.

Instincts: Solid mental processing and collects information from initial route stems. Is reliable to get a solid arm-bar down field while getting his head around to locate ball in flight. Consistent to disrupt catch-points with inside hand/arm.

Polish: Plays both in boundary and to the field with Cover-1 and Cover-4 concepts. Prefers to play with catch-man technique. Faced slants, stops, speed outs, digs and verts, among other routes in tapes viewed. Can be sticky and stall in transition from taking an extra step. Has average leap-timing to play ball. Needs to increase strength to maintain effectiveness in man coverage and shed blocks on college level.

Bottom Line: Gaffney is a solid corner prospect with length, quick feet and solid instincts. He likes to play catch-technique in man coverage and has good eyes in zone concepts. Gaffney should be a solid field corner at the next level.