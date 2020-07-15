SI All-American Candidate Micah Morris Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: OL Micah Morris
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Projected Position: Offensive Guard
School: Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County
Committed to: Georgia

Frame: Road-grading guard physique. Still carrying some baby weight that could come off quickly. Thick lower half. 

Athleticism: North and South athlete, though has shown plus movement patterns when asked to pull and play in space in high school. Plays high, but seems to be because he can get away with it more than he’s limited in terms of a bend. Powerful upper body. When he strikes, you move. 

Instincts: One instinct – to take your breath away with his punch. Understands how to shrink the space between himself and a second-level defender. Digs defenders out well, and understands hat placement. Aspiring criminal justice major, and straight-A student. 

Polish: Pass set will certainly need work, but day 1 at the next level he will be able to dig 3-techs out and few high schoolers can say that. So much raw power and strength that he hasn’t really needed much more than that at this point. Started since his freshman year in 7A South Georgia football. 

Bottom Line: Morris is a guard prospect that has a shot at early playing time if he can get the pass sets cleaned up, and he appears to be more than coachable. The freshman to junior jump on tape proves as much. Will terrorize linebackers when climbing up and can skip pull for the modern counter offenses. All-SEC guard in his future if placed in the proper hands.

