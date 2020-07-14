SI All-American Candidate Micah Pettus Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Micah Pettus Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-8, 318 pounds Position: Offensive Tackle School: Harvest (Ala.) Sparkman Committed to: Ole Miss Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Massive frame prospect at 6’8”, 318 pounds, and he may not be finished growing yet. Carries weight considerable well and displays great length/wingspan.

Athleticism: Moves surprisingly well for his massive frame. He is violent at the point of attack and has always taken pride in physically imposing his will on others. He reports 75 pancakes and 0 sacks allowed in 2019.

Instincts: Pulls well for his size and does a solid job of staying on task when moving to the second level. He uses his massive frame to his advantage in pass protection and does not get out of position in most cases.

Polish: For his size, Pettus moves well and has a high upside. He still has plenty of room to grow in technique, especially with his footwork. He will be one of the biggest offensive linemen in the country for 2021, so it is easy to see why he is on coaches’ radar.

Bottom Line: Pettus is surprisingly athletic for his frame. He still has room to grow from a size and technique standpoint. You cannot coach what he has from a size standpoint, which makes him very desirable to college coaches, and he has the potential to be a nightmare to get around at the tackle position.