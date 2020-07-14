SI All-American Candidate Michael Green Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Michael Green                                                                                          Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                            Vitals: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds                                                                                    Position: Linebacker/Tight End                                                                                School: Williamsburg (Va.) Lafayette                                                                        Committed to: Virginia                                                                                             Projected Position: Athlete

Frame: Long, athletic frame with room to add considerable upper and lower body mass. 

Athleticism: Dynamic athlete who could find himself in multiple roles at the college level. He is patient and displays complete body control, which likely comes from his wrestling background. He is a prospect who possesses desirable length and versatility. 

Instincts: He is patient overall, and as a linebacker, he reads and reacts well and stays within the game plan, which consistently allows him to show his explosiveness. 

Polish: Well-rounded athlete who could play multiple positions at the college level given his frame and natural athleticism. He is long, which allows him to disrupt passing lanes, and he displays a high IQ and plays within himself. He needs to improve in some areas such as pass coverage, but he has a high ceiling. 

Bottom Line: Green is a dynamic athlete with a high ceiling. He could play various roles at the Power 5 level, but he projects as lengthy, edge disrupter. He has a high football IQ, is patient in his game, and versatile across the board. As he adds weight to his frame, he should see an increase in production. He lacks in pass coverage, but his length and athleticism make him desirable to coaches to impact all of the phases of the game. He projects as a multi-year player at the Power 5 level, and he could see increased interest from college coaches this fall if he flashes in coverage.

