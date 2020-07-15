SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Michael McLaughlin Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Michael McLaughlin
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 260 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Parkland (Fla.) M. Stoneman Douglas
Committed to: Miami
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall with ideal length in upper-body. Somewhat tight torso. Fair bubble and hips. Adequate thickness in thighs and calves. 

Athleticism: Occupy-type in run game who leans on targets after contact. Reliable to sustain base blocks. Flashes good short-area foot quickness and adjustability when asked to short pull and trap. Has solid feet in pass-protection on the right island and can force rushers to take wide arc past passer’s launch point. He also plays basketball. 

Instincts: Savvy to take appropriate angles on down blocks to attack half a man and win with leverage. Can climb the linear track to second-level defenders and latch with a good fit. Uses a vertical set in pass-protection with decent accuracy in his punch. Good awareness of twists and delayed blitzes. 

Polish: Plays right tackle and is asked to base and combo block, along with some short pull/fold and lead concepts. Length compensates for lack of ideal mass, bulk and strength. Ducks head in pass-protection at collision points and catches blocks with inconsistent punch timing. Limited ability to power step and recover. Plays tall at collision points in the run game and doesn’t bring feet early upon contact. 

Bottom Line: McLaughlin is a tall and long tackle prospect with some promise. He isn’t going to impress with power, yet he flashes fair feet to perform various blocks in the run game and is a long-setter in pass-protection. McLaughlin fits best as a right tackle in an offense with zone-blocking concepts at this point and could kick over to left tackle later in his college career.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Romello Brinson Highlights and Evaluation

Romello Brinson is a wide receiver prospect from Northwestern High School in Miami, Fla. Brinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Savion Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Savion Collins is a defensive tackle prospect from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Noah Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Noah Collins is a defensive end prospect from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tyler Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Tyler Johnson is a linebacker prospect from Killian High School in Miami, Fla. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Rodriguez Highlights and Evaluation

Ryan Rodriguez is an offensive line prospect from Columbus High School in Miami, Fla. Rodriguez is a SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watchlist: 11 Kentucky Commits and 25 Key UK Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dyson McCutcheon Highlights and Evaluation

Dyson McCutcheon is a cornerback prospect from Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, Calif. McCutcheon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Kajiya Hollawayne Highlights and Evaluation

Kajiya Hollawayne is a quarterback prospect from San Jacinto High School in San Jacinto, Calif. Hollawayne is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Makai Cope Highlights and Evaluation

Makai Cope is a wide receiver prospect from Culver City High School in Culver City, Calif. Cope is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 16 Minnesota commits and 9 key Gophers targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American