SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Mike Jarvis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Mike Jarvis
Projected Position: Defensive End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds
School: Medford (N.J.) Shawnee
Committed to: Wisconsin

Frame: Tall, with natural size. Broad shoulders, wide chest. Strong, developed arms. A bit high waisted. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for more weight at the next level. 

Athleticism: Far more coordinated than explosive. Adequate short-area quickness and overall flexibility. Average long speed at best; better burst and acceleration. Strong, though not quite overpowering. 

Instincts: Multiple-effort player. Not crazy fast off the ball, but quick enough to occasionally cross linemen’s face into the backfield at the snap. Initially tries to split defenders with power; lacks plan when stymied. Sheds blockers in the run game with impressive ease. 

Polish: Tendency to get upright when engaged with blockers. Flashes pass-rush tools: rip, push-pull, inside move. Must use arms, hands better to keep linemen from getting to the chest. Needs to get stronger, gain weight before seeing the field. 

Bottom Line: Jarvis lacks dynamic athleticism, but compensates with budding size and a never-ending motor. Destined to bulk up and play five-technique in Wisconsin’s 3-4 scheme. Starter potential with major strength gains though may top out as reliable reserve.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Betts-Pauley Highlights and Evaluation

Dylan Betts-Pauley is a running back prospect from Hoover High School in Hoover, Ala. Dylan Betts-Pauley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates Revealed

SI All-American candidates broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Brooks Highlights and Evaluation

Dylan Brooks is a defensive end prospect from Handley High School in Roanoke, Ala. Brooks is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Robert Regan Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Robert Regan Jr. is a cornerback prospect from Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. Regan is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: Top Prospects by College Choice

Breaking down SI All-American football candidates in the recruiting class of 2021 by college programs of interest.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 4 Iowa State Commits and 8 Key ISU Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 7 Kansas State Commits and 5 Key KSU Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 9 Kansas commits and 19 key KU football targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 8 Indiana Commits and 14 Key IU Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American