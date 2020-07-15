SI All-American Candidate Mike Jarvis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Mike Jarvis

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

School: Medford (N.J.) Shawnee

Committed to: Wisconsin

Frame: Tall, with natural size. Broad shoulders, wide chest. Strong, developed arms. A bit high waisted. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for more weight at the next level.

Athleticism: Far more coordinated than explosive. Adequate short-area quickness and overall flexibility. Average long speed at best; better burst and acceleration. Strong, though not quite overpowering.

Instincts: Multiple-effort player. Not crazy fast off the ball, but quick enough to occasionally cross linemen’s face into the backfield at the snap. Initially tries to split defenders with power; lacks plan when stymied. Sheds blockers in the run game with impressive ease.

Polish: Tendency to get upright when engaged with blockers. Flashes pass-rush tools: rip, push-pull, inside move. Must use arms, hands better to keep linemen from getting to the chest. Needs to get stronger, gain weight before seeing the field.

Bottom Line: Jarvis lacks dynamic athleticism, but compensates with budding size and a never-ending motor. Destined to bulk up and play five-technique in Wisconsin’s 3-4 scheme. Starter potential with major strength gains though may top out as reliable reserve.