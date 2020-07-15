SI All-American Candidate Montaye Dawson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Montaye Dawson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-8, 165 pounds

School: Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints' Episcopal

Position: Running Back

Committed to: SMU

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Short and slight. Below-average width across the upper body. Slender, solid lower half. Room to add weight, but limited growth potential.

Athleticism: Agility jumps off the tape. Extremely quick feet in short areas; pops in and out of cuts. Home-run threat who clocked 10.67 100-meter dash in spring 2019. Easy acceleration. Lacks power, but surprising ability to keep balance through contact.

Instincts: Highlight-reel open-field runner. Innate, creative vision; sees, creates lanes most ball-carriers can’t. Routinely makes multiple defenders miss on the same play. Quick to bounce inside runs outside and vice versa; never misses cutback lane.

Polish: Clean technique at the exchange. Exploitable as pass protector due to lack of size and blocking experience. Shows natural hands, but spends little as pass-catcher for All Saints.

Bottom Line: Dawson’s elite agility and track speed should make it impossible for SMU coaches to keep him off the field as an underclassman. Change-of-pace back who warrants formations and gadget plays designed specifically for him. Won’t ever be a workhorse due to lack of size and versatility, but projects as multi-year impact player regardless.