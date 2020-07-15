SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Myles Alston Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: ATH Myles Alston
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes
Committed to: Pittsburgh 

Frame: Tall and rangy. Average overall width in upper body. Long arms. Tightly-wound, developing thighs and trunk, with some natural size. Ample room for additional mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Smooth and sudden. Very good speed and burst. Quick feet; pops in and out of cuts. Fluid hips and ankles. Plays with power, though needs to get stronger. Great leaper, with impressive aerial body control. Natural hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Dangerous after the catch. Can make multiple defenders miss, hit home runs in open field. Tough, creative runner. Tracks ball well downfield. Hands catcher; routinely hauls in throws outside body. 

Polish: Raw but promising route-runner. Boasts size, speed to attack entire field, and shows budding nuance stacking and breaking off routes. Fast off LOS, though needs to diversity releases. 

Bottom Line: Alston was recruited to play either side of the ball, but has significant upside at wide receiver due to his impressive physical tools and natural playmaking instincts. Projects as multi-year contributor for Pittsburgh at worst, with ceiling of impact starter.

