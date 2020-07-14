SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Nahki Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Nahki Johnson 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
Position: Defensive End 
School: West Mifflin (Pa.) West Mifflin
Committed to: Pitt 
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Not overly long, but has a compact frame that could bolster up to around 245 pounds fairly easily. 

Athleticism: He has a lightning quick first step and plays with great pad level, showing a bend. Presents as positionally versatile and can really get after the passer with great pursuit. Not the most fluid athlete in space, but has plenty of top end speed. 

Instincts: This young man plays with an incredible amount of anticipation. His first step is quick as it is mostly off of instincts and a knowledge of when the ball is set to be snapped. Can tell he really settles in the back half of games when he’s figured out tendencies. 

Polish: He’s going to need to add some weight to hold up in a Power-5 conference, but all of the athleticism and speed is certainly there. He’s a proponent of the swim move, and it could lead to him exposing his chest against premier offensive lineman. 

Bottom Line: This is a three-year starter at a school like Pittsburgh. He’s going to have to add to his arsenal in terms of a pass rush package. He would be best in a system that allows him to use his quickness off the snap, perhaps a slant based defense.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American