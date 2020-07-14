SI All-American Candidate Nahki Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nahki Johnson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: West Mifflin (Pa.) West Mifflin

Committed to: Pitt

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Not overly long, but has a compact frame that could bolster up to around 245 pounds fairly easily.

Athleticism: He has a lightning quick first step and plays with great pad level, showing a bend. Presents as positionally versatile and can really get after the passer with great pursuit. Not the most fluid athlete in space, but has plenty of top end speed.

Instincts: This young man plays with an incredible amount of anticipation. His first step is quick as it is mostly off of instincts and a knowledge of when the ball is set to be snapped. Can tell he really settles in the back half of games when he’s figured out tendencies.

Polish: He’s going to need to add some weight to hold up in a Power-5 conference, but all of the athleticism and speed is certainly there. He’s a proponent of the swim move, and it could lead to him exposing his chest against premier offensive lineman.

Bottom Line: This is a three-year starter at a school like Pittsburgh. He’s going to have to add to his arsenal in terms of a pass rush package. He would be best in a system that allows him to use his quickness off the snap, perhaps a slant based defense.