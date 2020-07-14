SI All-American Candidate Najee Story Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Najee Story

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Solon (Ohio) Solon

Committed to: Northwestern

Projected Position: Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

Frame: Has a grown-man body and carries an inordinate amount of great weight from his hips to his knees.

Athleticism: Freakish quickness for a young man that’s rolling around pushing 240 pounds in high school. Has burst without the bend at the time being, but shows signs of it potentially being on the horizon.

Instincts: He can get stuck at times when the first move or initial plan is stonewalled, but plays with such effort that he ultimately ends up making a play. There’s room to grow in terms of recognition, but the physical instincts are present.

Polish: The pass-rushing skills will need to be developed but he’s a monster in the run game at the point of attack. He rolls his hips adequately when faced with a double team and attacks with proper hand placement against the run.

Bottom Line: Story is an ideal odd front defensive end, but if you’re going to ask him to play in an even front, kick him inside to the three technique and allow him to overwhelm guards with his athleticism and quickness.