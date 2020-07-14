SI All-American Candidate Naquan Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Naquan Brown

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes

Committed to: LSU

Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long and lean. Broad shoulders with wide chest and relatively thick waist. Chiseled thighs and quads taper to thin calves. Solid trunk. Significant room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Borderline-elite first step. Burst and closing speed pop off the tape. Notably quick feet in short areas; routinely runs screens and even stop-and-gos as wideout. Long strider in open field. Imminent jump-ball threat offensively. Plays with power, but not especially strong.

Instincts: Scary fast off the ball. Natural pass-rushing savvy; knows when to bend corner and dip inside. Arm tackler for the most part. Rarely squares body to ball before finishing. Shows clear talent and awareness tracking ball as pass-catcher.

Polish: Already owns pass-rushing fundamentals, including active hand usage. Should have deep, varied toolbox of moves in time. Tendency to narrow shoulders to avoid blockers. Must work on staying low. Ability to take on blockers and hold up at point of attack largely unknown. Strength must improve.

Bottom Line: Brown is among the most tantalizing developmental prospects in the class of 2021. With a few years of dedication in the weight room and at the training table, he’ll prove a terror for opposing tackles and quarterbacks. Athletic dynamism means ultimate positional designation depends on scheme, but pass-rushing will undoubtedly be his main focus.