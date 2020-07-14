SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Naquan Brown Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Naquan Brown 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds 
Position: Outside Linebacker 
School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes
Committed to: LSU
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long and lean. Broad shoulders with wide chest and relatively thick waist. Chiseled thighs and quads taper to thin calves. Solid trunk. Significant room for more mass and muscle. 

Athleticism: Borderline-elite first step. Burst and closing speed pop off the tape. Notably quick feet in short areas; routinely runs screens and even stop-and-gos as wideout. Long strider in open field. Imminent jump-ball threat offensively. Plays with power, but not especially strong. 

Instincts: Scary fast off the ball. Natural pass-rushing savvy; knows when to bend corner and dip inside. Arm tackler for the most part. Rarely squares body to ball before finishing. Shows clear talent and awareness tracking ball as pass-catcher. 

Polish: Already owns pass-rushing fundamentals, including active hand usage. Should have deep, varied toolbox of moves in time. Tendency to narrow shoulders to avoid blockers. Must work on staying low. Ability to take on blockers and hold up at point of attack largely unknown. Strength must improve. 

Bottom Line: Brown is among the most tantalizing developmental prospects in the class of 2021. With a few years of dedication in the weight room and at the training table, he’ll prove a terror for opposing tackles and quarterbacks. Athletic dynamism means ultimate positional designation depends on scheme, but pass-rushing will undoubtedly be his main focus.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American