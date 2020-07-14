SI All-American Candidate Nate Evans Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: ATH Nate Evans
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Frank W. Cox
Committed to: N.C. State 

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Slender, sinewy thighs and calves. developing trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Above-average speed. Adequate overall quickness; not the smoothest cutter. Flexible hips. Possesses functional power, but overall strength is a question mark. Good hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Quick to break on the ball. Active arms and hands as the ball arrives; consistently reaches around receivers to avoid flags while disrupting throws. Not especially physical in press coverage or run game. Overall awareness in coverage somewhat lacking. 

Polish: Overall footwork needs refinement; too often falls behind due to false steps. Needs to better utilize size while jamming. Comfort in zone coverage largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Evans solid physical tools for a cornerback, with a good combination of length and overall mobility. Needs to be coached up before seeing the field for N.C. State in more than sub-packages, but projects as an eventual starter on the outside.

