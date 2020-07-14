SI All-American Candidate Nate Hampton Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nate Hampton

Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-5, 230-pounds

School: Mocksville (N.C.) Davie County

Committed to: Liberty

Frame: Powerful and thick frame. College ready.

Athleticism: Quick feet. Solid lateral mobility. Powerful arm. Needs to add a little more overall flexibility to maximize throwing power. For his size, good straight-line speed.

Instincts: Hampton provided several examples of how he knows to provide a good amount of air under the football when throwing to open receivers down the field. Looks off defensive backs. Keeps his balance in the pocket.

Polish: Solid follow through; pushes off his back football and shifts weight to his front leg when throwing the football. Good at setting up quarterback draws. Nice touch on deep passes. Knows how to look off defensive backs in order to complete passes.

Bottom Line: Hampton is a multi-talented passer and runner that understands the nuances of the quarterback position. He looks off defensive backs, good balance, quick feet, places plenty of air under the football during deep passes.