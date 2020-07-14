SI All-American Candidate Nate Yarnell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nate Yarnell

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Austin (Texas) Lake Travis

Committed to: Pitt

Projected Position: Quarterback



Frame: NFL frame. Tall and skinny with plenty of room to put on around 30 pounds.

Athleticism: Moves great for his 6’6 size. Has the ability to challenge some second level defenders with his speed. Showed quickness eluding the rush in and out of the pocket. More speed will come as he continues to develop and put on more muscle.

Instincts: Has a very fast release and big arm. Shows an impressive smoothness in the pocket for someone of his stature. Carries himself with great poise and confidence when under pressure.

Polish: Solid motion, throws the ball downfield effortlessly. Can fire the ball into tight coverage when need be. Gets away with muscling passes due to his size. Has great balance and footwork in the pocket when dealing with rushers.

Bottom Line: Yarnell is a pro-style quarterback that has an NFL frame and huge arm. His potential as a passer is limitless. Has the raw tools right now to make every throw on the field. As he puts on weight and strength his velocity will only improve.