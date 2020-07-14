SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Nate Yarnell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nate Yarnell 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 200 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Austin (Texas) Lake Travis
Committed to: Pitt 
Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: NFL frame. Tall and skinny with plenty of room to put on around 30 pounds. 

Athleticism: Moves great for his 6’6 size. Has the ability to challenge some second level defenders with his speed. Showed quickness eluding the rush in and out of the pocket. More speed will come as he continues to develop and put on more muscle. 

Instincts: Has a very fast release and big arm. Shows an impressive smoothness in the pocket for someone of his stature. Carries himself with great poise and confidence when under pressure. 

Polish: Solid motion, throws the ball downfield effortlessly. Can fire the ball into tight coverage when need be. Gets away with muscling passes due to his size. Has great balance and footwork in the pocket when dealing with rushers. 

Bottom Line: Yarnell is a pro-style quarterback that has an NFL frame and huge arm. His potential as a passer is limitless. Has the raw tools right now to make every throw on the field. As he puts on weight and strength his velocity will only improve.

