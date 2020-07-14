SI All-American Candidate Nicholas Barrett Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Nicholas Barrett
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 320 pounds
Position: Defensive Tackle 
School: Goldsboro (N.C.) Eastern Wayne 
Committed to: South Carolina 
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle 

Frame: Tall, strong, filled in and a good size to play in the Power 5 right now. 

Athleticism: Moves well north and south for his size. He shows up when shooting gaps between linemen, combined with his long arms make him a huge problem in the run game. Often forced running backs to bounce outside or change holes early in the play. 

Instincts: He seems to have a knack for the ball constantly disrupting the pass and run game. Takes on double teams with ease, pushing linemen into the backfield with power. Also shows his drive in the pursuit game, making a lot of effort tackles on backs. 

Polish: Has the skills to bull rush and dominate large offensive linemen. Best part of his ability is to shoot gaps with speed, giving offensive linemen all kinds of problems. Forces blockers on their heels in retreat and recover mode. 

Bottom Line: Barrett is a Power Five-sized defensive tackle who clearly possesses the skills to play the next level. His jump off the line and powerful bullrush are his two biggest strengths and it created early impact potential given the frame. With more strength and a few more polished moves, he'll become a dangerous weapon at the next level.

