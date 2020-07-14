SI All-American Candidate Nick Dimitris Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Nick Dimitris

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Baldwin Park (Calif.) Sierra Vista

Schools of Interest: Auburn, Mississippi State, UNLV, LSU, Virginia Tech, Arizona and Colorado, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Impressive combination of length and size. Broad shoulders, wide chest and thick waist. Long arms. Solid, powerful lower body with a developed trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Explosive. Good open-field speed; long-strider. Impressive burst. Converts speed to power with ease. Light feet in short areas. Very flexible for size; changes directions well in short spaces. Natural strength, with clear developmental potential.

Instincts: Fast get-off. Regularly beats offensive linemen off the snap, pullers to the football from the backside. Clear pass-rushing talent, evidenced by the devastating spin move. Effective chasing in pursuit. Arm tackler; rarely squares shoulders to ball-carrier before contact.

Polish: Played just one game of high-school football before the junior season, and lined up inside for Sierra Canyon in 2019. Raw technique against run and pass. Keeps good pad level in the box. Must use arms to greater advantage. Tantalizing potential as edge rusher given size, bend, explosiveness.

Bottom Line: Dimitris is very raw for a prospect with his increasingly impressive offer list, but pops off the tape regardless. Boasts exceptional all-around athleticism, and should maintain or improve upon it with additional weight and training. Projects as impactful, a versatile starter at defensive end, with clear NFL ceiling.