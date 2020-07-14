SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Nick Dimitris Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Nick Dimitris                                
Status: SI All-American candidate                      
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds                          
Position: Defensive End                                
School: Baldwin Park (Calif.) Sierra Vista          
Schools of Interest: Auburn, Mississippi State, UNLV, LSU, Virginia Tech, Arizona and Colorado, among others.
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Impressive combination of length and size. Broad shoulders, wide chest and thick waist. Long arms. Solid, powerful lower body with a developed trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Explosive. Good open-field speed; long-strider. Impressive burst. Converts speed to power with ease. Light feet in short areas. Very flexible for size; changes directions well in short spaces. Natural strength, with clear developmental potential. 

Instincts: Fast get-off. Regularly beats offensive linemen off the snap, pullers to the football from the backside. Clear pass-rushing talent, evidenced by the devastating spin move. Effective chasing in pursuit. Arm tackler; rarely squares shoulders to ball-carrier before contact. 

Polish: Played just one game of high-school football before the junior season, and lined up inside for Sierra Canyon in 2019. Raw technique against run and pass. Keeps good pad level in the box. Must use arms to greater advantage. Tantalizing potential as edge rusher given size, bend, explosiveness. 

Bottom Line: Dimitris is very raw for a prospect with his increasingly impressive offer list, but pops off the tape regardless. Boasts exceptional all-around athleticism, and should maintain or improve upon it with additional weight and training. Projects as impactful, a versatile starter at defensive end, with clear NFL ceiling.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American