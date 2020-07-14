SI All-American Candidate Nick Sharpe Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL/DL Nick Sharpe

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 300 pounds

School: Gastonia (N.C.) Hunter Huss

Committed to: Wake Forest

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Sharpe has a good build for a guard. He is likely to play near his current weight, but at the next level, they will want to replace some of his weight with muscle.

Athleticism: Sharpe moves well and shows a nice burst. Athletic enough to pull and get up to the second level effectively. Good lateral movement as well.

Instincts: Sharpe has the ability to dispatch multiple defenders on a single play. Once his primary assignment is neutralized, he quickly locates a new target. Understands shifting assignments in the blocking scheme as well.

Polish: Needs to improve pad level consistency in the run game and can develop his hands more in pass protection. That said, Sharpe earns those grades looking like a solid tackle prospect. Inside, at guard, his quickness and technique should improve his game.

Bottom Line: Sharpe has played as a good tackle throughout high school. If he were a little taller with longer arms, his athletic ability and technique would see him evaluated there at the next level. As a guard, he will bring quality pass protection and a nasty presence to the run game. May have to wait his turn early in his career, but a multi-year Power 5 starter.