No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter on Strength of Florida State Commitment, Others in Pursuit

SI All-American No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter says blue bloods are still after his verbal commitment

To say Travis Hunter is coveted is a gross understatement.

The No. 1 recruit in the country, as announced Tuesday by SI All-American, he has kept most of the intricacies of his recruiting process to himself since committing to Florida State in March of 2020.

The Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill star prospect, who continues to talk about playing both ways in college, admitted several programs continue to reach out to him in hopes for altering his verbal commitment status.

The semi-local Georgia Bulldogs, fellow SEC programs LSU, Florida and others continue to attempt to stay in contact. Same goes for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, among others.

Hunter says he's not budging, however.

"I don't really say too much, they know I'm locked into Florida State," he said. "I'm not focused on no other schools, ain't nobody going to be able to change my mindset.

"I don't really answer the phone for anybody. It's not really often."

The allure of FSU, where he was able to visit again just last week, has hit the level where Hunter doesn't even feel like a prospective student-athlete any longer.

It's like he's already on the Seminole roster every time he's back in Tallahassee.

"I've never felt like a recruit there," he said. "That's one of the reasons I committed so early. Going back there, it's like going to my different house, in another state.

"When I go back to Florida State, I just bond with the coaches, lock in with the recruits and have fun while we have the time right now. Because once we get there, we're gonna be laser focused."

Hunter has even been actively recruiting for Mike Norvell and company, looking to build on what is already a top 10 class nationally.

"I just let them know it's home, really," he said of the message to uncommitted recruits. "The coaches don't sugar-coat anything. it's home, really."

The top prospect in the land has also had time to connect with fellow FSU pledges, including incoming quarterback AJ Duffy. The chemistry between the two is beginning to build as the target is a growing fan of the trigger man.

"He really knows how to get the ball there and he can run when he needs to," Hunter said.

From connecting with the future of the program to looking back at the past for examples from top talent like Jalen Ramsey, Hunter appears to be all set with the next level of the game.

In the meantime, the focus on Collins Hill getting back to the Class 7A championship game in Georgia -- searching for a different result -- is on his mind less than three weeks before the season kicks off.

"It's just another year, another chapter in my life," Hunter said. "I've got to build more bonds with my teammates to make sure we get that ring.

"We're really focused right now but there isn't any pressure."



The type of pressure he displayed in 2020 is something those in the Peach State will not soon forget.

Hunter hauled in a nation-leading 137 passes for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns on offense while registering eight interceptions working in coverage at cornerback.