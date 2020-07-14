SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Noah Bolticoff Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Noah Bolticoff
Projected Position: Right Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds
School: Rose Hill (Kan.)
Committed to: TCU 

Frame: Tall and lean. Good width across upper body. Solid midsection. Relatively slender, tightly-wound lower half. Ample room for additional mass and muscle as needed. 

Athleticism: Coordinated. Quick, reactive feet in space and short areas. Adequate speed in open field. Good hip and ankle flexibility for position. Shows natural strength despite little drive from legs. 

Instincts: Quick off the snap. Great drive blocker despite lack of overt physicality, nasty disposition. Tendency to “catch,” especially on move. Natural pass blocker; keeps wide base and active arms. 

Polish: Occasionally loses base when moving toward second level. Punch needs to improve. Promising kick slide; sets wide, though must get comfortable going vertical against Power-5 rushers. Needs additional weight and strength before seeing field. 

Bottom Line: Bolticoff’s length, growth potential and mobility make him an enticing offensive prospect. Projects as tackle if quickness is maintained through extra pounds, but has big enough frame to play inside. Potential multi-year starter for Horned Frogs.

