SI All-American Candidate Noah Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Noah Collins

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3.5, 215 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Committed to: Georgia Tech

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Tall and lean, with natural size and budding muscle. Average width across upper body. Long arms. High waist. Relatively thick, powerful thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Above-average speed and burst. Quick feet in short areas. Lack of flexibility in hips limits change-of-direction ability, especially in open field. Good sense of balance through contact. Burgeoning play strength.

Instincts: Physical. Engages linemen with long arms before quickly shedding. Holds up well-meeting blockers in hole, and rarely pushed off LOS in run game. Flattens to quarterback with speed after getting edge. Comfortable working games, stunts up front.

Polish: Fires out low off snap. Mostly maintains base, center of gravity, but tendency to get upright in space. Takes good advantage of arm length by getting into blockers’ chests. Must add, incorporate hand-fighting against run and pass.

Bottom Line: Collins compensates for merely average athletic tools with natural strength and unrelenting physicality. Best suited as strongside defensive end after adding significant weight. Ceiling limited by lack of pass-rush ability, but projects as multi-year contributor, potential starter for Georgia Tech regardless.