SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Noah Collins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Noah Collins                                                                                              
Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                            
Vitals: 6-foot-3.5, 215 pounds               
Position: Defensive End 
School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson  
Committed to: Georgia Tech 
Projected Position: Defensive End                                                 

Frame: Tall and lean, with natural size and budding muscle. Average width across upper body. Long arms. High waist. Relatively thick, powerful thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Above-average speed and burst. Quick feet in short areas. Lack of flexibility in hips limits change-of-direction ability, especially in open field. Good sense of balance through contact. Burgeoning play strength. 

Instincts: Physical. Engages linemen with long arms before quickly shedding. Holds up well-meeting blockers in hole, and rarely pushed off LOS in run game. Flattens to quarterback with speed after getting edge. Comfortable working games, stunts up front. 

Polish: Fires out low off snap. Mostly maintains base, center of gravity, but tendency to get upright in space. Takes good advantage of arm length by getting into blockers’ chests. Must add, incorporate hand-fighting against run and pass. 

Bottom Line: Collins compensates for merely average athletic tools with natural strength and unrelenting physicality. Best suited as strongside defensive end after adding significant weight. Ceiling limited by lack of pass-rush ability, but projects as multi-year contributor, potential starter for Georgia Tech regardless.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Romello Brinson Highlights and Evaluation

Romello Brinson is a wide receiver prospect from Northwestern High School in Miami, Fla. Brinson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Savion Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Savion Collins is a defensive tackle prospect from Miami Palmetto High School in Miami, Fla. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tyler Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Tyler Johnson is a linebacker prospect from Killian High School in Miami, Fla. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ryan Rodriguez Highlights and Evaluation

Ryan Rodriguez is an offensive line prospect from Columbus High School in Miami, Fla. Rodriguez is a SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Michael McLaughlin Highlights and Evaluation

Michael McLaughlin is an offensive line prospect from M. Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. McLaughlin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watchlist: 11 Kentucky Commits and 25 Key UK Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dyson McCutcheon Highlights and Evaluation

Dyson McCutcheon is a cornerback prospect from Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, Calif. McCutcheon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Kajiya Hollawayne Highlights and Evaluation

Kajiya Hollawayne is a quarterback prospect from San Jacinto High School in San Jacinto, Calif. Hollawayne is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Makai Cope Highlights and Evaluation

Makai Cope is a wide receiver prospect from Culver City High School in Culver City, Calif. Cope is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 16 Minnesota commits and 9 key Gophers targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American